HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Copeland Reportedly Eligible For Upcoming Season

Nebraska’s men’s basketball team may get a shot in its arm right away, if it turns out that transfer Isaac Copeland is immediately eligible to play in the upcoming 2017-18 season.

According to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein via Twitter on Tuesday, Copeland received a waiver from the NCAA. Rothstein cited a source close to the situation in an article he had written for FanRag Sports.

Copeland left Georgetown last December and transferred to Nebraska in January. His playing time dropped last season, after playing in 33 games, starting 11 times and averaging close to seven points a game in his first season with the Hoyas.

As of noon Tuesday, nothing official has been confirmed by the Nebraska Athletic Department.