HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Copeland Scores 23 To Lead Nebraska Over Rutgers

Isaac Copeland scored 23 points and came up with a clutch rebound in the final minute to lead Nebraska to 60-54 victory over Rutgers on Wednesday night.

James Palmer Jr. added 18 points and Glynn Watson Jr. made two clutch layups in the final 2:30 as the Cornhuskers (15-8, 6-4 Big Ten) won their second road game of the season.

Corey Sanders had 14 points to lead Rutgers (12-10, 2-7) but he also was called for an offensive foul on a drive with the Scarlet Knights down by four with 14 seconds to play. Geo Baker and Deshawn Freeman added 10 apiece. Freeland also had a game-high 10 rebounds.

The 23-point performance was Copeland’s second-best game since joining Nebraska this season. The Georgetown transfer also had a key rebound of a missed 3-pointer by Palmer with Nebraska ahead 54-52 with just under a minute to play.

On the ensuing possession Watson hit a layup to push the lead to four and Palmer iced the game down the stretch with four free throws.

Palmer hit a 3-pointer and Copeland made a three and slammed home a rebound in an 8-0 run early in the second half that gave the Cornhuskers a 41-32 lead with 13:23 to play. They would score three baskets the rest of the way but hung on because Rutgers struggled just as much, finishing the game 22 of 65 from the field, or roughly 34 percent.

Nebraska wasn’t much better, converting roughly 40 percent. Copeland was outstanding though, hitting 9 of 15, including 3 of 5 from long range.

Isaiah Roby added eight points for Nebraska, including five free throws in the final 8:01.