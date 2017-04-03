HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Miles Contacted About New Mexico Opening

There’s word out from an Albuquerque TV station that University of New Mexico officials have contacted Nebraska Men’s Basketball coach Tim Miles about a head coaching vacancy in the Lobos’ program.

Sources told KRQE-TV in Albuquerque on Monday that Miles was contacted by New Mexico officials.

Miles had previously coached in the Mountain West Conference at Colorado State before coming to Nebraska. He’s among a list of coaches being looked at to take over the New Mexico program, after Craig Neal was fired.

Miles, nor the Nebraska Athletic Department have made any statements regarding New Mexico’s interest.