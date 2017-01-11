HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Morrow Out With Foot Injury

Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach Tim Miles announced Wednesday afternoon that sophomore forward Ed Morrow Jr. will be sidelined indefinitely because of a right foot injury.

According to men’s basketball Athletic Trainer R.J. Pietig, the injury was confirmed by an MRI taken earlier this week. Surgery is not required, but Morrow will be re-evaluated next week to gauge his progress.

“Obviously this is disappointing for Ed,” Nebraska Coach Tim Miles said. “I think he’s been playing the best basketball of his career, but a foot injury is a delicate one. We want to make sure he is at full health, and it was obvious on Sunday that he just needs rest and time for his foot to heal properly.”

Morrow has started all 16 games for the Huskers, who are 3-1 in the Big Ten and 9-7 overall, and has averaged 10.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots per game. The 6-foot-7 sophomore is sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding, seventh in blocked shots (1.5 bpg) and 13th in field goal percentage (.554).