Husker Men’s Basketball Season Tickets Go On Sale

The Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office announced that single-game men’s basketball tickets for the upcoming season will go on sale at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 1.

You are being reminded that the only way to see all 18 home games this season, including the Kansas game on Dec. 16, is with a season ticket, as 2017-18 season tickets in the 300 Level are still available for $108. The Kansas game will not be included in single-game ticket sales.

Single-game tickets can be purchased by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets or calling 800-8-BIGRED. Tickets range in price between $7-$25 and a very limited number of lower bowl tickets are available for select games. There is a limit of four tickets per game in Levels 100 and 200 and six tickets in the 300 Level, and there is a limit of 20 total tickets for any order.

Nebraska’s 2017-18 schedule features non-conference matchups with Kansas and Boston College, as well as nine Big Ten games, including games with Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Maryland, Iowa and Indiana.

Lower level tickets for Nebraska’s three holiday break games (Dec. 20, 22 and 29) will go on sale on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m.