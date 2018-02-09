Husker Men’s Basketball Team Weighing In On Controversial Student
By Jeff Motz
|
Feb 9, 2018 @ 1:36 PM

Nebraska Men’s Basketball coach Tim Miles said his team plans to make a video and wear shirts for the Rutgers game Saturday afternoon that say “Hate Will Never Win”, in light of a UNL student, who proclaimed on social media to be the “most active white nationalist in Nebraska.”

In an interview with the Omaha World-Herald, Miles said they rejected a proposal to boycott the game, due to the student’s views.

University officials held another listening session for students and staff on Friday inside the Nebraska Union Colonial Room centered on the student.

In a prepared statement Thursday, UNL Chancellor, Ronnie Green said, quote, “the highest priority is student and staff safety.”  Green said he doesn’t agree with the ultra-conservative remarks made by the student in a recently surfaced video, but added the student’s speech is protected by the First Amendment.

Related Content

Gun Threat At Waverly High School
LPD Using Twitter To Remind You To Protect Your Be...
Man Wounded By Gunman During Gathering At Universi...
Lawmakers Consider Tax Reform, Voter ID and Legali...
Students, Faculty, and University Leaders Gather f...
Chancellor Releases Statement Regarding Self-Procl...