Husker Quarterback Lee Says He Plans To Turn Pro

It looks like that Tanner Lee is declaring for the NFL draft.

The Nebraska quarterback announced on Twitter Thursday that he will forgo his final season with the Huskers to pursue a pro career. In the Tweet, Lee said it’s “an opportunity that I feel is the best for myself and my family at this time.”

Lee thanked Coach Mike Riley and other coaches for the opportunity, and thanked Husker nation “for making it so special.”

“I will be a Husker for life. I was to wish Coach Frost and his staff the best of luck,” he added in the statement.

Lee was the starting quarterback for one season at Nebraska, in which the Huskers went 4-8. He completed 246 of 428 passes for 3,123 yards, 23 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.