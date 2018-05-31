Husker Soccer Team Releases 2018 Schedule

The Nebraska soccer team continues its tradition of playing a strong schedule in 2018, when the Huskers face eight teams that qualified for the 2017 NCAA Tournament, which includes three that reached the Elite Eight and one that reached the College Cup. NU is set to host 10 regular-season games in the fourth year of Hibner Stadium, after averaging 1,064 fans per game last season, which ranked in the top 25 in the country and second in the Big Ten. The Huskers will host an exhibition game against Arkansas on Thursday, Aug. 9 at 7:05 p.m., before traveling to Norman, Okla., for a game on Aug. 16 against the Sooners at 7 p.m. to kick off the regular season. The next week, the Big Red holds its home opener on Monday, Aug. 20 against BYU at 7:05 p.m. The game against the Cougars begins a four-game home stand for the Huskers, as they host Oregon on Aug. 24 at 7:05 p.m., Oregon State on Aug. 26 at 1:05 p.m., and Washington State on Aug. 31 at 7:05 p.m. Nebraska starts the month of September with five consecutive road games, beginning in Waco, Texas, where NU will battle Baylor on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. Nebraska faces Duke on Sept. 6 (6 p.m. CT) and NC State on Sept. 9 (noon CT). Nebraska opens conference play with a trip to the East. The Huskers compete against Rutgers on Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. CT and take on Maryland on Sept. 16 at noon CT. The Huskers return home again on Sept. 20, when the team welcomes Indiana to Hibner at 7:05 p.m. On Sept. 23, Nebraska hosts Purdue at 1:05 p.m. Nebraska finishes the month of September with a pair of away games against 2017 Big Ten Tournament champion Penn State (Sept. 27) and 2017 Big Ten regular-season champion Ohio State (Sept. 30) at 5 p.m., and 2:30 p.m., respectively. On Oct. 5, the Big Red faces border rival Iowa at home at 7:05 p.m. The following weekend, Nebraska hosts Michigan on Oct. 12 at 7:05 p.m. and Michigan State on Oct. 14 at 1:05 p.m. NU takes on Wisconsin in Madison on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. The Huskers finish the regular season at home against Illinois on Oct. 21. The game, set to begin a 1:05 p.m., will serve as Senior Day for the Huskers. The 2018 Big Ten Tournament starts Oct. 28 on the campuses of the top four teams. The semifinals are set for Nov. 2 and the finals will be played on Nov. 4. 2018 Nebraska Soccer Schedule (all times central)

Thursday, Aug. 9: Arkansas (Exhibition) – 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 16: at Oklahoma – 7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 20: BYU – 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 24: Oregon – 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 26: Oregon State – 1:05 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31: Washington State – 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 2: at Baylor – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 6: at Duke – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 9: at NC State – Noon

Friday, Sept. 14: at Rutgers – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 16: at Maryland – Noon

Thursday, Sept. 20: Indiana – 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 23: Purdue – 1:05 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 27: at Penn State – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 30: at Ohio State – 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 5: Iowa – 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 12: Michigan – 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15: Michigan State – 1:05 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 18: at Wisconsin – 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 21: Illinois – 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 28: Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 2: Big Ten Tournament Semifinals

Sunday, Nov. 4: Big Ten Tournament Final