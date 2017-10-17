HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Boender Ends Her Career Early

Nebraska volleyball Junior outside hitter Olivia Boender has decided to end her playing career for medical reasons. Husker head volleyball coach John Cook says Boender has been struggling to stay healthy, and between her and the doctors it’s been determined she’ll take a medical release and end her playing career.

Boender played in 26 career matches and recorded 78 kills and 45 digs. As a redshirt freshman in Nebraska’s 2015 national championship season, Boender averaged 2.29 kills and 2.36 digs per set in eight matches played.

One of her best career matches was in 2015 when she sparked Nebraska off the bench with 15 kills and eight digs to help NU come back from 0-2 down to beat No. 11 Oregon at the VERT Challenge. Boender had 16 kills on .727 hitting last year in a sweep of Montana State.

Boender was an All-State volleyball selection at Waverly High School.