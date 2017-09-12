HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Hunter Earns Weekly B1G Honor

Nebraska senior setter Kelly Hunter was named the Big Ten Setter of the Week on Monday, the conference office announced.

Hunter, a Papillion-LaVista South graduate, collected her seventh career award and first of the season after leading the Huskers to a pair of sweeps over No. 11 UCLA at the Bob Devaney Sports Center over the weekend.

Playing her first full matches of the season, Hunter recorded a double-double of 31 assists and 14 digs against the Bruins on Saturday night while leading the team to a .301 hitting percentage. That followed Friday night’s sweep in which Hunter had a season-high 44 assists, the second-highest assist total of her career in a three-set match.

On the weekend, Hunter averaged 12.5 assists per set and added 2.67 digs per set. She is the second Husker to be honored this season, as Briana Holman was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week last week.