HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Nebraska Wins Back To Back Big Ten Regular Season Titles

The Nebraska volleyball team won its second straight Big Ten championship with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-23) sweep of Iowa on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 8,276 on Senior Night, the 234th consecutive regular-season sellout in Nebraska volleyball history.

The Huskers (26-4, 19-1 Big Ten) won their 34th all-time conference title and third since joining the Big Ten with their 13th straight win of the season. Penn State has an opportunity to share the title with the Huskers should the Nittany Lions beat Minnesota on Saturday night. But because of their win over Penn State in the lone meeting between the teams this season, the Huskers earned the Big Ten’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and will make their 36th straight NCAA Tournament appearance next weekend.

Nebraska finished the conference schedule with its most-ever wins in Big Ten play (19). The Huskers dropped just 11 sets in Big Ten play this season, their fewest conference sets lost in a season since losing seven in 2010 in their final year in the Big 12.

Mikaela Foecke paced the Huskers with 15 kills on .400 hitting. Briana Holman had 10 kills and eight blocks on .571 hitting to celebrate her senior night in style. Fellow senior Annika Albrecht also had a solid performance with nine kills and 10 digs, as well as some key service runs. Senior Kelly Hunter set the Huskers to another Big Ten title with 30 assists and a match-high 14 digs. Sydney Townsend had four digs in her final regular-season match as a Husker, and Allie Havers was also honored in the five-member senior class.

The Huskers outhit the Hawkeyes .255 to .067 and had a 10.5-to-6.0 edge in blocks. Taylor Louis led Iowa (18-15, 7-13 Big Ten) with 14 kills.