HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Stivrins Helps Red To 3-1 Win Over White In Scrimmage

Redshirt freshman Lauren Stivrins had 16 kills, seven digs and three ace serves to lead the red to a 3 sets to 1 victory (19-25, 25-13, 25-23 and 25-18) over the White before more than 6,000 fans Saturday night for the Nebraska Volleyball scrimmage at the Devaney Sports Center.

Stivrins, the daughter of former Lincoln East basketball star and former pro Alex Stivrins, had a .538 hitting percentage, with 16 kills on 26 attacks and two errors.

Junior Mikaela Foecke added 11 kills and 12 digs, with four blocks for the Red. Annika Albrecht had a match-best with four ace serves.

For the White, freshman Anezka Szabo had 15 kils, while former Waverly product Olivia Boender had 13 kills and nine digs. Malcolm grad Hayley Densberger played libero for the White and had 13 digs.

The No. 5 ranked Huskers now open up the season this coming Friday against No. 18 Oregon at the VERT Challenge at the University of Florida.