Husker Women Lose To Illinois

Hannah Whitish hit a career-high four three-pointers to finish with a career-high 16 points, but it was not enough to prevent Illinois from pulling away down the stretch for a 79-59 win over the Nebraska women’s basketball team on Sunday at the State Farm Center. Sophomore forward Jessica Shepard added a game-high 25 points on 7-of-17 shooting, while grabbing nine rebounds, but no other Husker scored more than four points. Nebraska continues Big Ten road action Thursday at Penn State. Tip-off set for 6 p.m.