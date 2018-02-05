HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Charles Leads No. 11 Maryland Women Past Nebraska 64-57

Kaila Charles scored 25 points with a career-high 16 rebounds and three blocked shots and No. 11 Maryland turned back Nebraska 64-57 on Sunday.

Brianna Fraser had 12 of her 14 in the second half for the Terrapins (20-3, 9-1 Big Ten). Eleanna Christinaki added 11 points and Kristen Confroy grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Terps to a 49-29 rebounding advantage. Charles was 11-of-16 shooting, her teammates 12 of 42.

Charles scored the first basket of the game and Christinaki had the next two for a 7-0 lead and Maryland never trailed. Nebraska wouldn’t fold. Four times in the third quarter the deficit reached double figures and twice more in the fourth quarter but each time the Huskers fought back until Maryland made 5 of 8 free throws in the last minute and they missed three straight shots.

Taylor Kissinger had 18 points for Nebraska (17-7, 8-3).