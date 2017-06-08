Huskers Announce Three Free Fan Fests This Month

In recognition of the greatest fans in college football, Nebraska will host three free fan fests on consecutive Fridays this month, the Athletic Department announced on Wednesday.

The first fan fest is set for next Friday, June 16, followed by the second event on Friday, June 23 and the third fan fest on Friday, June 30. All three approximately two-hour events will begin at 5 p.m. and will take place outside Memorial Stadium on Stadium Drive, the street immediately adjacent to the west side of the stadium. Stadium Drive will be closed to automobile traffic during the event, providing a safe and spacious area for fans of all ages.

All three fan fests are weather permitting and may be cancelled in the case of inclement weather. There will be free parking on a first-come, first-served basis for all three events in Lots 5 and 8 on Salt Creek Roadway, located north of Memorial Stadium. Access inside Memorial Stadium will be available during all three fan fests, with the June 30th event including field access.

The fan fests will feature an extensive array of free food options, appearances by former Huskers, unique photo opportunities, giveaways, games, music and more. Fans will also have a chance to purchase a limited quantity of 2017 season tickets, and the Husker Team Shop inside West Memorial Stadium will be open and available to fans wishing to purchase the latest Nebraska apparel.