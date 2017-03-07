Huskers Begin Beach Volleyball Season on Wednesday

The Nebraska beach volleyball team begins its fifth season on Wednesday with a match against Missouri Baptist at the David and Carol Alloy Strength Complex in the Hawks Championship Center. The match will begin at 11 a.m. but will be closed to the public because of space limitations.

It marks the second straight year the Huskers will open the season with a home match against Missouri Baptist. Nebraska swept the Spartans 5-0 last year in its first-ever beach volleyball home match.

Wednesday’s match begins a busy few weeks for the Husker volleyball program. Nebraska will travel to Hawaii next week for dual matches and tournaments before finishing the beach season in Arizona. The Huskers are set to face No. 1 USC, No. 2 Florida State, No. 5 Hawaii, No. 8 Grand Canyon, No. 9 Arizona State, No. 13 Arizona, Utah and Benedictine University at Mesa on their trip. They will also take part in a pairs tournament hosted by Chaminade.

On the hard court, the Huskers will play their lone spring match against Colorado State on April 22 at Kearney High School at 3 p.m. About 2,000 tickets went on sale in Kearney on Monday and sold out in 24 minutes. Fans camped out at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Expo Center as early as 3:30 a.m. on Monday.