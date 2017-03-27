Huskers Blast Badgers, 5-2

By Greg Smith
|
Mar 27, 7:21 AM

Sophomore Vasanti Shinde and freshmen Claire Reifeis and Hayley Haakenstad each recorded a pair of victories to power the Nebraska women’s tennis team to its third Big Ten Conference victory of the season with a 5-2 win at Wisconsin on Sunday.

With the win, the Huskers improved to 16-2 on the season and 3-1 in the Big Ten.

The Big Red blazed through doubles action, quickly earning the team point for Nebraska after the completion of No. 2 and No. 3 doubles. Nebraska’s Lisa Andersson and Vasanti Shinde defeated Christina Zordani and Sydney Rider, 6-3 at the No. 2 spot, before the Husker freshman duo of Claire Reifeis and Hayley Haakenstad rolled to a swift 6-2 win over Melissa Pick and Michelle Linden. NU took a 1-0 lead in the dual heading to singles action.

Shinde, a sophomore from Pune, India, secured her second win of the day by battling through three tough sets at No. 1 singles for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Wisconsin’s Maria Avgerinos.

Reifeis added a second win of her own by cruising to a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Linden at the No. 3 singles position. Husker senior Mary Hanna secured the team victory for the Big Red with a stellar 6-1, 6-4 win over Rider at No. 4 singles.

Haakenstad completed the Husker victory with a three-set victory at No. 6 singles. The Chanhassen, Minn., native picked up a 6-1, 2-6, 6-0 win over Zordani to end the day for Nebraska.

The Huskers return home for a four-match Big Ten home stand at the Dillon Tennis Center beginning with a dual against Northwestern (March 31, 3 p.m.). The Huskers will then face Illinois  on April 2 at 10 a.m., before squaring off with Penn State (April 7, 5 p.m.) and Ohio State (April 9, Noon). Admission to the remainder of the home matches this season is free.

Related Content

LPD Searching for Missing Lincoln Woman
University of Nebraska Steering Committee Prepares...
Gretna Senator Criticizes Democrats for Giving Ref...
Hastings Woman Killed in Highway 77 Crash
OPD Fires Pepper Balls During Pro-Trump Rally
Front Line Workers Blame “Soft” Treatm...