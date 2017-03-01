Huskers Break Into National Rankings At No. 39

Fueled by an undefeated start and an upset of 35th-ranked Wichita State last Sunday, the Nebraska women’s tennis team has earned its first national ranking of the 2017 season, coming in at No. 39 in this week’s ITA rankings.

Nebraska (12-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is one of six Big Ten Conference schools appearing in the ITA poll. Ohio State is the highest ranked Big Ten team at No. 2, followed by No. 4 Michigan, No. 38 Northwestern, No. 39 Nebraska, No. 43 Maryland and No. 47 Iowa. The national ranking is the first for the Huskers since NU earned a No. 69 ranking last spring.

Nebraska currently posts a 12-0 record this spring, including a win over Rutgers in the Huskers’ Big Ten opener last week. The Huskers’ most recent wins include a pair of Sunday victories against then-No. 35 Wichita State (4-3) and Omaha (7-0).

The Big Red will be in action for the first time as a ranked team this weekend at the Dillon Tennis Center. The Huskers face Houston (Saturday, March 4, at 11 a.m.) and Illinois State (Sunday, March 5, at 11 a.m.), and admission into both matches is free.