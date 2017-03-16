Huskers Continue Beach Season In Hawaii

The Nebraska beach volleyball team begins five days of competition in Hawaii on Thursday. The Huskers will play top-ranked USC at 3 p.m. (CT) on Queen’s Beach. They will follow with a pairs tournament hosted by Chaminade, which begins at 6 p.m. (CT).

Nebraska will play No. 7 Arizona, USC again and No. 4 Hawaii in the Outrigger Hawaii Invitational on Friday, followed by matches against Utah and No. 5 Florida State on Saturday. All five matches of the Outrigger Hawaii Invitational will have live stats available at Huskers.com.

The Huskers won their season opener 5-0 last week against Missouri Baptist at the Hawks Championship Center.