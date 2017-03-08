Huskers Face Penn State in Big Ten Tourney

The Nebraska men’s basketball team begins the postseason Wednesday afternoon, as the Huskers travel to Washington, D.C., for the Big Ten Tournament.

The Huskers, who come into the tournament as the No. 12 seed, will take on No. 13 seed Penn State at 3:30 p.m. (CT) Wednesday at the Verizon Center.

The matchup between the Huskers and Nittany Lions will be televised nationally on ESPN2 with Dave Flemming, Dan Dakich, and Molly McGrath on the call. The game is also available on tablets and mobile devices on the ESPN and WatchESPN apps and online at ESPN.com. Fans can listen to Wednesday’s tournament opener on the Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Matt Davison on the call, including on Huskers.com, the Huskers app, on TuneIn Radio and SiriusXM Radio. The broadcast starts 60 minutes before tipoff and a complete list of HSN affiliates is on page 5 of the release.

All-session tickets for the Big Ten Tournament are available at the Verizon Center box office, online at Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000. Single-session tickets went on sale on Monday.

The Huskers (12-18, 6-12 Big Ten) look to snap a four-game losing streak following a loss to Michigan in the regular-season finale. The Wolverines shot 63 percent from the field, including 14-of-27 from 3-point range, and put five players in double figures. For the Huskers, freshman Isaiah Roby and Ed Morrow Jr. led NU with 10 points apiece. Michigan became the first team to hold Tai Webster out of double figures, as the All-Big Ten pick was held to eight points, snapping a streak of 30 straight games in double figures.

Penn State (14-17, 6-12 Big Ten) has dropped its last five games, including a 90-79 loss at Iowa on Sunday afternoon. The Nittany Lions were led by Josh Reaves, who had 25 points and five assists while Mike Watkins had 17 points and 12 boards.

Nebraska won the only regular-season meeting between the schools, posting an 82-66 victory in Lincoln on Feb. 14. The winner of Wednesday’s game will take on fifth-seeded Michigan State Thursday afternoon at approximately 1:15 p.m. (CT).