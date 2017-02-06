Huskers Fall Late at Iowa

Jack McVeigh’s 16 points led three Huskers in double figures, but Iowa made the plays down the stretch to earn an 81-70 win Sunday afternoon.

Nebraska (10-13, 4-7 Big Ten) cut an eight-point deficit to 67-64 after a 3-point play from Evan Taylor with 3:57 left, but would get no closer, as Iowa used a 9-2 run to pull away, capped by a 3-pointer from Brady Ellington that made it 76-66 with 1:23 remaining.

Ellington had 11 off the bench for Iowa, as the Hawkeyes (14-10, 6-5) placed four in double figures in recording their third straight win.

McVeigh scored 11 of his 16 in the first half, while Tai Webster and Jordy Tshimanga added 14 and 10, respectively. Webster’s 14 points put him over 1,000 career points, as the senior added six rebounds and six assists Tshimanga, plagued by foul problems, had 10 points and eight rebounds in just 17 minutes before fouling out.

Jordan Bohannon led Iowa with 15 points, including four 3-pointers, as Iowa went 9-of-19 from 3-point range, compared to 3-of-20 for the Huskers.

In the first half, the Huskers withstood major foul trouble, but Iowa score the final five points of the half to take a 38-36 lead into the locker room on Peter Jok’s jumper with 1.0 seconds left in the half. Nebraska, despite getting a combined 16 minutes from Jordy Tshimanga and Michael Jacobson because of foul trouble, shot 58 percent from the floor, as Jack McVeigh had 11 first-half points.

Nebraska got off to a quick start, as Tshimanga and Tai Webster combined for 10 of the Huskers’ first 12 points as Nebraska jumped to a 12-6 lead after an Isaiah Roby basket. The Huskers led 14-9, but Iowa used a 9-4 spurt to pull even at 18 after a Nicholas Baer 3-pointer. The remainder of the half would be tightly contested as neither team led by more than four points in the final 10 minutes of the opening period. The Huskers led 36-33 after a Jeriah Horne 3-pointer with 1:13 left in the half, but Jordan Bohannon’s 3-pointer tied it and Jok beat the buzzer with a short baseline jumper after Iowa missed its first half.

Iowa quickly extended the lead to 41-38 in the opening two minutes before a pair of Taylor free throws and a Tshimanga basket pulled NU within 41-40. Iowa’s lead would fluctuate between one and five for the next 10 minutes and the Huskers were within 58-57 after a Tshimanga basket before Iowa took control. An Ellington 3-pointer keyed a 9-2 spurt as the Hawkeyes stretched the lead to eight, at 67-59 after a pair of Christian Williams free throws with 5:17 left.

The Huskers continued to fight back as a tip-in from Michael Jacobson and Taylor’s 3-point play cut the deficit to three with 3:57 left. The Huskers return to action on Thursday evening, as the Huskers host No. 10 Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and a limited number of tickets are available by calling 800-8-BIGRED or visiting Huskers.com/Tickets.