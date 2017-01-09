Huskers Fall to Northwestern

Despite strong performances from Michael Jacobson and Evan Taylor, Nebraska suffered its first Big Ten loss of the season and saw its four-game win streak snapped with a 74-66 loss to Northwestern Sunday afternoon.

Jacobson posted second double-double of the year with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Taylor scored a season-high 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting to join Tai Webster in double figures for Nebraska (9-7, 3-1 Big Ten).

Nebraska led by as many as seven and built a 46-40 lead after a Jacobson jumper with 14:46 left before the Wildcats made a surge. Northwestern used a 16-4 run to seize the momentum and quiet the sellout crowd of 15,053. The Wildcats hit four straight 3-pointers, the last by Vic Law which gave the visitors a 56-50 lead with just under 10 minutes remaining.

Nebraska cut the deficit to 56-54 after a pair of Webster free throws with 7:50 left, but the Wildcats would answer, getting two straight buckets from Dererk Pardon to push the lead back to six.

Nebraska would hang around and was within 68-63 after a Webster 3-pointer with 1:25 left, but would get no closer, as Bryan McIntosh hit a tough up-and-under basket before the visitors closed the game by hitting its final four free throws.

In all, the Wildcats (13-4, 2-2 Big Ten) shot 51 percent, including 11-of-24 from 3-point range while also going 13-of-14 from the line. Scottie Lindsey led four Northwestern players in double figures with 19 points, while Law added 15 points, including 5-of-6 from 3-point range.

Tai Webster had 17 points and six rebounds for the Huskers, whose 3-0 start in Big Ten play was its best in 41 seasons.

Nebraska trailed for the most of the first half before flipping the script in the final 1:42 of the half, scoring the final 14 point of the half to take a 37-33 lead into the locker room.

Nebraska trailed 33-23 and was looking for a spark when Jack McVeigh’s first 3-pointer since Dec. 18 ended an 0-6 dryspell from long range. It was one of four 3-point plays in the run, including a conventional 3-point play from Webster, a 3-pointer from freshman Isaiah Roby and a buzzer beater from Webster, who finished with 11 points, five rebound and two rebounds in the first half.

Nebraska opened the game on a 10-2 run taking advantage of the glass for consecutive putbacks from Michael Jacobson and Jeriah Horne. Northwestern came right back, using a pair of 3-pointers in a 10-2 spurt to even the score at 12 on a Scottie Lindsey driving basket.

Two consecutive 3-pointers from Law gave the Wildcats a 23-18 advantage, as the Wildcats shot 56 percent in the first 12 minutes, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range.

The Wildcats, who shot 52 percent in the first half, including 6-of-14 from 3-point range, used a 7-1 run build a 33-23 lead after a Bryant McIntosh 3-pointer with 2:32 left in the period before the Huskers closed with a flourish.

The Huskers resume Big Ten action on the road at Michigan next Saturday at 1 p.m. (CT). The game will be carried by the Husker Sports Network and televised by BTN.