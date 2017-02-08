Huskers Finish In Top 10 Of Dual Meet Rankings

The Nebraska men’s track and field team finished at No. 3 in the final indoor Track & Field News Dual Meet Rankings released this week. The Husker women were ranked No. 6 in the indoor poll.

The Husker men posted a perfect 6-0 combined record in their two indoor quadrangulars. The Huskers have won 17 consecutive dual, triangular or quadrangular meets dating back to 2001, the longest streak in the NCAA per DailyRelay.com. In that span, the Huskers have defeated 44 opponents. The NU men have finished No. 3 in the indoor rankings every year since the rankings resumed in 2013. Indiana and Texas A&M claimed the top two spots.

The Husker women went 5-1 in two quadrangulars this season, earning them the No. 6 ranking, their fifth straight top-10 indoor ranking since the poll resumed in 2013. Minnesota, Texas A&M and Indiana were the top three teams.

The Huskers split up this week to compete in the Tyson Invitational in Arkansas and the Iowa State Classic.