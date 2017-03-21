Huskers Head to California for Spring Break

After going 6-2 during an eight-game homestand, the Nebraska baseball team (9-8, 0-0 Big Ten) heads to California for the week while classes are out on campus at UNL for Spring Break.

The trip starts with a visit to CSU Bakersfield (10-5, 0-0 WAC), where the Huskers and Roadrunners will play one game on Tuesday, March 21, at 8 p.m. (CT). Nebraska’s last and only previous trip to Bakersfield was for the 2013 season opener, and the Roadrunners won, 9-4. The Roadrunners hold a 4-2 lead in the all-time series, with the first five meetings taking place in Lincoln, where the Roadrunners hold a 3-2 lead.

From Bakersfield the Huskers will head 130 miles west to San Luis Obispo, where they will play four games in three days against the Cal Poly Mustangs. The series opens on Thursday at 8 p.m. (CT) and continues on Friday at 8 p.m. (CT). The teams finish up their series on Saturday with a doubleheader that is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. (CT).

The Huskers enter the week with a perfect 6-0 all-time record against the Mustangs, but Thursday will mark the first meeting between the two teams on the Mustangs’ home field. The series started in 1998 with a 7-3 Husker win in Hawaii, while the next five meetings took place in Lincoln. Most recently, the Huskers took a pair of games from the Mustangs in 2003 at Hawks Field.