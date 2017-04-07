Huskers Head to Northwestern

The Nebraska men’s tennis team will be traveling to Illinois and competing against Big Ten opponent Northwestern on April 7 at 6 p.m. NU has a 4-13 record this season with a 0-5 conference record. Fans can watch the match by following this link: http://www.nusports.com/watch/?Live=482&type=Live

The Northwestern Wildcats lead the all-time series against Nebraska, 5-0. Northwestern won last year’s matchup in Lincoln, 4-1, and won the previous 4-0 in 2015. The Wildcats are currently 15-7 overall, with a 3-2 conference record.

After the match on Friday, NU will stay in Illinois and play the University of Illinois on Sunday at noon. The Huskers have another weekend of away matches as they will be competing against Indiana (April 14) and Purdue (April 16). They will be back at home Friday, April 21, at 4 p.m. to compete against Michigan State.

Fans can follow the Nebraska men’s tennis team on Twitter at @Husker_Tennis or with live stats on Huskers.com for home matches.