Huskers Head To Ohio For B1G Indoor Championships

The Nebraska track and field team travels to the Big Ten Indoor Championships this weekend at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio. The meet begins on Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m. (CT).

Big Ten Network will provide live streams of both days of competition to those who subscribe to BTN Plus through BTN2GO.com. A BTN Plus subscription is available online for $9.95 for one month of access.

On Friday, streaming coverage will start at 4:30 p.m. CT. On Saturday, coverage will start at 11 a.m. CT. Stream times are subject to change. Additionally, the championships will air tape delayed on BTN on Monday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. CT.

It will be the fifth straight year the meet will take place at the oversized track at the SPIRE Institute. Last year, the Husker men won their second straight Big Ten indoor title, while the women finished sixth.

The NU men have 37 all-time indoor team titles, while the women have 24. While the men won it all in 2015 and 2016, the women’s last indoor title was in 2012. The Husker men have won at least two individual conference indoor titles eight years in a row. Landon Bartel (high jump), Kaiwan Culmer (triple jump) and Tierra Williams (long and triple jump) are defending indoor champions.

Two Huskers enter the meet ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten in their events, and both are pole vaulters: Steven Cahoy for the men and Andy Jacobs for the women.