Huskers Host Badgers, Wolverines Over Weekend

The No. 5 Nebraska wrestling team (7-1, 1-1 Big Ten) looks to bounce back this weekend when No. 21 Wisconsin and No. 13 Michigan visit the Devaney Center. The Huskers host the Badgers on Friday at 7 p.m. (CT) after two high school duals which will take place at 5 p.m. Friday night is also Pepsi Pack the House, which features $1 admission and $1 Pepsi products. The dual will be streamed live on BTN Plus on BTN2Go.

Sunday’s dual against the Wolverines starts at 1:15 p.m., and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Sunday is also Tumble N Rumble, an event which features wrestling and women’s gymnastics on the same floor at the same time.

Last Time Out: The Huskers suffered their first loss of the season when they fell to No. 3 Penn State, 27-14, on Jan. 8.

Up Next: The Huskers hit the road next weekend to face Minnesota on Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. (CT) in Minneapolis, Minn.

Related Content

Override Vote By Council Fails, Mayor’s Orig...
Budget Amendment Will Be Heard At Today’s Ci...
22 Huskers Competing In NCAA Outdoor Championships
Council Approves of DeSpain’s Nomination As ...
Fire Damages Pet Care Center In North Lincoln
California Man Caught With Cocaine In West Lincoln...