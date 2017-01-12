Huskers Host Badgers, Wolverines Over Weekend

The No. 5 Nebraska wrestling team (7-1, 1-1 Big Ten) looks to bounce back this weekend when No. 21 Wisconsin and No. 13 Michigan visit the Devaney Center. The Huskers host the Badgers on Friday at 7 p.m. (CT) after two high school duals which will take place at 5 p.m. Friday night is also Pepsi Pack the House, which features $1 admission and $1 Pepsi products. The dual will be streamed live on BTN Plus on BTN2Go.

Sunday’s dual against the Wolverines starts at 1:15 p.m., and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Sunday is also Tumble N Rumble, an event which features wrestling and women’s gymnastics on the same floor at the same time.

Last Time Out: The Huskers suffered their first loss of the season when they fell to No. 3 Penn State, 27-14, on Jan. 8.

Up Next: The Huskers hit the road next weekend to face Minnesota on Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. (CT) in Minneapolis, Minn.