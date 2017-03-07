Huskers Host Bears For 2017 Home Opener

After playing its first nine games of the season on the road, the Nebraska baseball team (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) is set to host its 2017 home opener on Tuesday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. when the Huskers host the Northern Colorado Bears (6-7, 0-0 WAC).

Nebraska’s game against Northern Colorado will be the first game of an eight-game homestand that will run through Sunday, March 19. The Huskers and Bears will also meet on Wednesday, then the Huskers welcome the Western Carolina Catamounts to Hawks Field this weekend for a three-game series. The following weekend the College of Charleston Cougars will be in Lincoln for a three-game series that starts on Friday, March 17.

The Huskers and Bears have met 49 times dating back to 1986 and the Huskers hold a 43-6 lead in the all-time series. The Huskers have swept a pair of games from the Bears each of the past two seasons, while Northern Colorado’s last victory came in 2014 when it won the second game of a two-game series, 9-2.