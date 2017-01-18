Huskers Host Buckeyes Wednesday Night at PBA

The Nebraska men’s basketball team returns home for an important Big Ten matchup Wednesday evening, as the Huskers host the Ohio State Buckeyes.

A limited number of tickets remain for Wednesday’s game for as low as $10 by visiting Huskers.com/tickets, by calling 800-8BIGRED or at the Pinnacle Bank Arena box office beginning at 6:30 p.m. The first 750 Red Zone members in attendance on Wednesday will receive a free t-shirt.

The game between the Huskers and Buckeyes will be carried nationally on BTN with Kevin Kugler and Shon Morris on the call. The game will also be available online on both BTN2Go and BTN.com.

Fans can listen to Wednesday’s game and all of the action throughout the 2016-17 season on the Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Matt Davison on the call, including on Huskers.com, the Huskers app and on TuneIn Radio. The broadcast starts 60 minutes before tipoff and a complete list of HSN affiliates is on page 5 of the release.

The Huskers (9-8, 3-2 Big Ten) look to bounce back after dropping an 91-85 setback at Michigan on Saturday. The Huskers shot 56 percent from the field and enjoyed a 29-23 advantage on the boards, but allowed Michigan to shoot 54 percent from the floor and get to the line 30 times – the most by a Husker opponent this season. Nebraska, which averaged 23.5 free throw attempts in its first four conference games, got to the line a season-low five times at Michigan, matching the lowest single-game total under Miles at Nebraska.

Despite the loss, senior guard Tai Webster continued adding to his credentials as one of the best guards in the Big Ten. Webster posted career highs with 28 points and nine rebounds against Michigan, hitting 12-of-20 shots from the floor and chipping in four assists. On the season, Webster is second in the Big Ten in scoring at 18.3 points per game while also ranking sixth in assists at 4.1 per game and adding 5.2 rebounds per game.

Ohio State (11-7, 1-4 Big Ten) comes off one of its best efforts of the season, knocking off Michigan State, 72-67, on Sunday. JaQuan Lyle’s 22 points and six assists led five Buckeyes in double figures, as OSU snapped a four-game losing streak.