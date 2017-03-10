Huskers Host Catamounts For Weekend Series

The Nebraska baseball team (5-6, 0-0 Big Ten) continues an eight-game homestand this weekend at Hawks Field when it hosts a three-game series against the Western Carolina Catamounts (5-7 (0-0 SoCon).

The series opens on Friday at 1:35 p.m., which is earlier than previously announced. Due to impending weather on Friday night the game from was moved from 4:05 p.m. to 1:35 p.m.

Friday’s series opener will be the second all-time meeting between the two teams. The first meeting took place last season in an elimination game at the NCAA Clemson Regional, with the Catamounts ending the Huskers’ season with a 4-1 victory.

Game two of the series is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. on Saturday, while the series finale is set for 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.

At the NCAA Tournament last season the teams were tied after the fourth inning, but Western Carolina broke the tie with a run in the sixth and tacked on two more in the eighth on its way to a 4-1 win. Nebraska had scoring opportunities all afternoon, but was unable to get the hit it needed, and also hit into five double plays.

The game was delayed twice due to weather. First with two outs in the bottom of the fifth there was a 61-minute delay due to lighting. Rain then entered the Clemson area in the top of the eighth and the game was delay for 64 minutes.

Jake Meyers started for the Huskers in Clemson last season and allowed one run over 5.0 innings. The junior is scheduled to start Sunday’s finale for the Huskers. Brendan Nail is scheduled to start opposite of Meyers on Sunday and the lefty tossed 3.0 innings of scoreless relief against the Huskers last season.