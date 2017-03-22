Huskers Host Omaha Wednesday at 3 p.m.

The Nebraska softball team welcomes in-state rival Omaha to Bowlin Stadium on Wednesday afternoon for a mid-week matchup between two of the state’s three Division I programs.

The Huskers and Mavericks will throw first pitch at 3 p.m. and the game can be watched with a subscription to BTN Plus or listened to for free on Huskers.com, courtesy of the IMG College Husker Sorts Network. Tickets are also available for purchase by calling 1-800-8-BIG-RED, by visiting the ticket page of Huskers.com or on game day at the Bowlin Stadium ticket window.

Both Nebraska and Omaha have already played this week, with the Huskers losing a late lead in a 7-5 loss at Wichita State on Monday. UNO fell to New Mexico State, 14-6 in six innings, on Tuesday.

The Huskers are in the midst of one of their busiest stretches of the year as Wednesday’s matchup will mark Nebraska’s fifth game in five days. By first pitch on Wednesday, in a span of 99 hours, the Huskers will have swept a three-game home series from New Mexico State, traveled to Wichita to face the Shockers and returned home to host the Mavs.

The busy stretch continues this weekend, when the Huskers open Big Ten Conference play by welcoming No. 8 Minnesota to Bowlin Stadium for a three-game series. When the teams open their series on Friday at 5:30 p.m., Nebraska will be playing its sixth game in seven days against three different opponents. Minnesota meanwhile will be playing its first game in seven days on Friday, as the Gophers have been off since sweeping a doubleheader at Pacific last Saturday by a combined score of 22-1.