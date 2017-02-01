Huskers Host Spartans; Retire Tyronn Lue’s Jersey

The Husker basketball team looks for its second straight win and honors one of the greatest players in school history on Thursday night, as Nebraska hosts Michigan State at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m., and a limited number of tickets are available by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets or by calling 800-8-BIGRED. Any remaining tickets will be available at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The game between the Huskers and Spartans will be televised nationally on ESPN with Rece Davis and Fran Fraschilla on the call. The game is also available on the ESPN app and on the WatchESPN app for tablets and mobile devices.

Fans can listen to Thursday’s game and all of the action throughout the 2016-17 season on the Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Matt Davison on the call, including on Huskers.com, the Huskers app and on TuneIn Radio. The broadcast starts 60 minutes before tipoff and a complete list of HSN affiliates is on page 5 of the release.

The Huskers (10-11, 4-5 Big Ten) comes off an 83-80 win over No. 20 Purdue on Sunday. Nebraska’s bench came up big against the Boilermakers, as Jack McVeigh tied his career high with 21 points, including four 3-pointers, while Jeriah Horne added 16 points and seven boards in 24 minutes. The Huskers withstood 14 3-pointers by Purdue, but forced 13 turnovers and held the Boilermakers to 44 percent shooting.

Thursday’s game also marks a homecoming for one of the greatest players in school history, as Tyronn Lue will become the fourth Husker to have his jersey retired during halftime ceremonies. As a player, Lue guided the Huskers to three straight postseason appearances and was a first-round pick in the 1998 NBA Draft. After spending 11 years in the NBA, Lue moved into the coaching ranks and guided the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2016 NBA title. He will join Stu Lantz, Dave Hoppen and Eric Piatkowski as the four Huskers with their jersey hanging inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Michigan State (13-9, 5-4) comes into Lincoln in fifth place in the standings following a 70-62 win over Michigan on Sunday. The Spartans were led by its freshman, as Cassius Winston had 16 points, while Miles Bridges and Nick Ward had 15 and 13 points, respectively. Bridges has been one of the best freshmen in the Big Ten and leads MSU in scoring (16.3 ppg) and rebounding (8.5 rpg).