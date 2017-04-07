Huskers Host Spring Invite

The Nebraska track and field team will host the Husker Spring Invite on Saturday at Ed Weir Stadium. It is the first outdoor home meet of the season and admission is free. Three schools will join Nebraska in the quadrangular: North Dakota State, Northern Iowa and UMKC.

The throws will start off the meet at 9 a.m., but running events and most jumps begin at 1:30 p.m. and later. Live results can be found at Huskers.com.

Nebraska began its outdoor season with a sweep of the team titles at the Pac-12 vs. Big Ten Invitational on March 24-25. The Husker men are ranked 17th in this week’s USTFCCCA Rankings and maintain the No. 1 spot in the Track and Field News Dual Meet Rankings. The Huskers have won 17 consecutive dual/tri/quad meets dating back to 2001, the longest streak in the NCAA per DailyRelay.com. In that span, the Huskers have defeated 44 opponents and will look to add three more on Saturday.

Nick Percy is the Big Ten leader in the discus with his season-best mark of 196-3 (59.82m). He also leads the conference in the hammer throw at 220-4 (67.16m). Four Huskers hold the second-best mark in the Big Ten in their events: Wyatt McGuire (10,000 meters – 29:56.57); Antoine Lloyd (110-meter hurdles – 13.99); Andy Neal (400-meter hurdles – 50.62), and Elijah Lucy (long jump – 24-11 1/4 (7.60m)).

The Husker women enter the weekend ranked 20th in the USTFCCCA Rankings and fifth in the dual meet rankings. Brittni Wolczyk is the Big Ten leader in the javelin with a best throw of 170-10 (52.08m). Lakayla Harris is second in the 200 meters (23.70); Toni Tupper is second in the shot put (53-6 1/2 (16.32m)), as is the women’s 4×100-meter relay (44.79). Alex Meyer ranks eighth nationally in the discus with a mark of 183-6 (55.93m).

Three Huskers are heading to the Bulldog Decathlon/Heptathlon in Athens, Georgia this weekend. Noah Gabel, Cale Wagner and Cody Walton will compete in the decathlon with some of the nation’s top competitors in the event, beginning Saturday at 11:30 a.m. (CT) and Sunday at 9:45 a.m. (CT).