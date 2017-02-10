Huskers Kick Off Spring In Big Ten Match Play Championship

The Nebraska men’s golf team is set to play in the 2017 Big Ten Match Play Championship on Friday and Saturday.

Hammock Beach Resort Conservatory Course in Palm Coast, Florida will play host to the tournament. Play gets started on Friday morning with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. ET for the first round and one quarterfinal. Each team will consist of six individual matches. In the first round, No. 6 Ohio State faces No. 11 Rutgers, No. 7 Minnesota goes up against No. 10 Nebraska, and No. 8 Iowa will match up with No. 9 Indiana. Saturday morning’s quarterfinal match-up features No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 5 Penn State.

Friday’s afternoon session will begin at 1:15 p.m. ET with top-ranked Michigan State playing the winner of the Iowa/Indiana match, No. 2 Michigan taking the course against the winner of Minnesota/Nebraska, and No. 3 Northwestern facing the winner of Ohio State/Rutgers.

Saturday’s morning session, starting at 8:00 a.m. ET, will feature the championship semifinals and consolation semifinals. Saturday afternoon will conclude with the championship, third-, fifth-, and seventh- place matches.

Playing in the tournament will be senior Michael Colgate, sophomore Jace Guthmiller, senior Justin Jennings, freshman Cameron Jones, freshman Tanner Owen, sophomore Sean Song, and sophmore Jackson Wendling.

Big Ten Network (BTN) will broadcast the 2017 Big Ten Match Play Championship on Sat., Feb. 25 at 11:30 a.m. ET. Live scoring will be available at Golfstat.com, while live updates will be provided on the event’s official Twitter handle, @B1GMatchPlay.