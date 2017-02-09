Huskers Look To Knock Off Big Ten Leaders

The Nebraska men’s basketball team hosts the Big Ten leader on Thursday evening, as No. 7/5 Wisconsin visits Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Tipoff is set for 8:06 p.m. and a limited number of tickets are available by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets or calling 800-8-BIGRED. In addition, any remaining tickets will be available for sale at the Pinnacle Bank Arena box office beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The game between the Huskers and Badgers will be televised nationally on BTN with Dave Revsine and Stephen Bardo on the call. The game is also available on the BTN2GO app for tablets and mobile devices and on BTN.com.

Fans can listen to Thursday’s game and all of the action throughout the 2016-17 season on the Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Matt Davison on the call, including on Huskers.com, the Huskers app, on TuneIn Radio and SiriusXM Radio. The broadcast starts 60 minutes before tipoff and a complete list of HSN affiliates is on page 5 of the release.

The Huskers (10-13, 4-7) were short-handed, but gave Iowa all it wanted before falling, 81-70, on Sunday. With Ed Morrow Jr. out and Glynn Watson limited because of a groin injury, the Huskers were within 67-64 with 3:57 left before Iowa pulled away late. Jack McVeigh, who had not started since non-conference play, led Nebraska with 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting, while Tai Webster and Jordy Tshimanga added 14, and 10 points, respectively. Webster also had six assists and six rebounds, while Tshimanga grabbed eight boards in just 17 minutes because of foul trouble.

McVeigh has played well over the last three weeks, averaging 13.0 points per game over the last five contests. The sophomore forward is shooting 49 percent in that stretch, including 41 percent from 3-point range, in giving the Huskers another scoring threat besides Tai Webster and Glynn Watson Jr.

Wisconsin (20-3, 9-1 Big Ten) comes into the week riding a seven-game win streak following a 65-60 win over Indiana on Sunday. The Badgers have won seven straight games and sit in first place in the Big Ten standings with a 9-1 mark. Ethan Happ paces a balanced Badger attack with 14.7 points and a team-high 9.1 rebounds per game.