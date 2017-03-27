Huskers Lose Series Finale to No. 8 Minnesota

A trio of timely hits helped power No. 8 Minnesota to an 8-1 victory over the Nebraska softball team Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.

Each of the Gophers’ final six runs scored with two outs, as Minnesota produced a two-out two-run double in the third, a two-out three-run homer in the sixth and a two-out RBI single in the seventh. The eight runs were more than enough support for two-time All-American Sara Groenewegen, who limited Nebraska to two hits and one unearned run while striking out 11.

In the circle for Nebraska, freshman left-hander Sydney McLeod tossed the first complete game of her career. In her fourth career start – all against ranked teams – McLeod (0-4) allowed eight runs on 13 hits and posted a career-high five strikeouts, all of which came in the fifth inning or later.

Offensively, senior Cassie McClure and junior Gina Metzler produced the Huskers’ lone two hits, while McClure drove in Nebraska’s only run.

With the win, Minnesota swept the three-game conference-opening series while improving to 28-2. The Huskers fell to 8-20 with their 17th loss to a team that has appeared in the NFCA top-25 poll this season.

After a scoreless first two innings, Minnesota took a 4-0 lead in the top of the third. Consecutive doubles to begin the inning plated the game’s first run before a one-out RBI single made it 2-0. Then with two outs, Sydney Dwyer produced a two-run double to push the lead to 4-0.

Nebraska cut the lead to 4-1 with a run in the bottom of the fourth. Senior MJ Knighten advanced to second base following a leadoff error, and she scored on a one-out RBI single from McClure.

Minnesota added three insurance runs in the top of the sixth on a two-out, three-run homer from Kendyl Lindaman.

The Gophers tacked on one more run with another timely in the seventh, stretching the lead to 8-0 on a two-out RBI single from Sam Macken.

That was more than enough support for Groenewegen, who retired the final 11 Huskers following McClure’s fourth-inning RBI single.

Following the loss to Minnesota, Nebraska begins a four-game road trip with an in-state matchup at Creighton on Wednesday at 6 p.m.