Huskers Open 2017 Against Highlanders In Tempe

Coming off a trip to the 2016 NCAA Tournament and a second-place finish during the Big Ten regular season, the Nebraska baseball team opens the 2017 season on Friday, Feb. 17, at 2 p.m. (CT) in Tempe, Ariz., with a doubleheader against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The last time the Huskers opened the season with a doubleheader was in 2008 when NU split a doubleheader at Stanford.

The Huskers and Highlanders will play four games in three days at Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Spring Training home of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Following the season-opening doubleheader on Friday, the series continues on Saturday at 1 p.m., while Sunday’s series finale is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The Huskers last played at Tempe Diablo in 2014 when they opened the year with single games against Pacific (W, 5-3) and Oregon State (L, 15-7), as well as a doubleheader against Gonzaga (W, 7-4 & L, 5-3).

The Huskers will be back in the Phoenix area the second weekend of the regular season when they play two games each against Oregon State and Utah at Surprise Stadium, the Spring Training home of the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers