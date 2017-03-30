Huskers Open Big Ten Play at Indiana

Coming off an 11-1 win over Kansas State on Tuesday night, the Nebraska baseball team (13-10, 0-0 Big Ten) heads to Bloomington, Ind., this weekend for its first Big Ten series of the year. The Huskers will meet the Indiana Hoosiers (14-9-1, 3-0 Big Ten), who opened league play last weekend with a 3-0 road sweep at Northwestern.

The series opener at Bart Kaufman Field is set for Friday night at 6:02 p.m. (CT), and will be carried nationally on the Big Ten Network.

The Huskers enter the series on a three-game winning streak and have posted an 8-2 record over their last 10 games. Nebraska is just 6-8 away from Lincoln this season, including 3-2 in true road games.

The Hoosiers have been hot of late, after starting the year 4-7-1, the Hoosiers have gone 10-2 over their past 12 games.