Huskers Return to Arizona, Face Oregon State and Utah

For the second straight week the Nebraska baseball team (1-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will be in the Phoenix area, as the Huskers will be in Surprise, Ariz., for the Big Ten-Pac-12 Challenge at Surprise Stadium, the Spring Training home of the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers. The Huskers were scheduled to play four games against the UC Riverside Highlanders last weekend in Tempe, Ariz., but rain washed out the final two games of the series.

The Huskers and Ohio State Buckeyes (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will represent the Big Ten Conference, while the Pac-12 will be represented by the Oregon State Beavers (4-0, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Utah Utes (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12). The Huskers and Buckeyes will each play a pair of games against both Oregon State and Utah.

The Huskers open the week against the No. 8 ranked Beavers at 2 p.m. (CT) on Thursday. Nebraska and Utah then meet on Friday at 6 p.m.

Nebraska and Oregon State meet for a second time on Saturday and the game is scheduled for 5 p.m. (CT), but could be pushed back because the Rangers and Royals have a spring training game that starts at 2:05 p.m.

The Huskers wrap up the weekend against Utah on Sunday at 2 p.m. (CT) and the game will be on a side field near Surprise Stadium. The game can’t be played at Surprise Stadium because the Rangers and Royals have a game at 2:05 p.m.

Oregon State enters the week ranked No. 8 in the country following a perfect 4-0 start to the season. The Beavers will be familiar with Surprise Stadium, as they played all four games last weekend there as well, picking up a pair of wins over both Duke (6-3, 11-2) and Indiana (1-0, 4-1).

Entering the week the Huskers and Beavers have meet just three times previously, with the Beavers holding a 2-1 advantage. The Husker did take the last game in the series with a 9-2 victory over the then No. 1 ranked Beavers on Feb. 21, 2014. The game also took place at Surprise Stadium and Nebraska notched seven two-out hits on the day that scored eight of its nine runs.

Nebraska holds a 4-2 all-time advantage over Utah. The Utes took the last meeting, 4-3, during the 2014 season when they played at Goodyear Park in Goodyear, Ariz., the Spring Training home of the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds.

The Utes are the defending Pac-12 Conference champions and opened the season with a three-game series at CSU Bakersfield last weekend. After dropping the season opener they responded with a pair of victories to take the series.

Utah ended the 2016 regular season with a 25-27 record, but earned the Pac-12’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament after going 19-11 during conference play. It was Utah’s first conference championship in baseball since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.