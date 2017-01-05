Huskers Return Home To Face Iowa

Nebraska looks to continue its hot Big Ten start on Thursday evening, as the Huskers host the Iowa Hawkeyes at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

A limited number of tickets for Thursday’s game are available by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets or by calling NU Athletics Development and Ticketing at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours or at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Tipoff is set for 8:06 p.m. and the game between the Huskers and Hawkeyes will be carried nationally on BTN with Kevin Kugler and Stephen Bardo on the call. The game will also be available online on BTN2Go and BTN.com.

Fans can listen to Thursday’s game and all of the action throughout the 2016-17 season on the Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Matt Davison on the call, including on Huskers.com and the Huskers app. The broadcast starts 60 minutes before tipoff and a complete list of HSN affiliates is on page 5 of the release.

The Huskers will look for their first 3-0 conference start in more than four decades following road wins at No. 16 Indiana and at Maryland last week. The Huskers have limited their last two opponents to 39 percent shooting and held both teams below their season scoring averages.

In Sunday’s 67-65 win over the Terrapins, NU held Maryland to 35 percent shooting and closed out the win with a 14-0 game-ending run. The play of Ed Morrow and Michael Jacobson put the Huskers in position late while Tai Webster scored seven of his team-high 18 points in the final 2:32 to propel the Huskers into the lead. Jacobson and Morrow both played through foul trouble and combined for 19 points and 16 rebounds against Maryland.

While Morrow has been one of the Big Ten’s top rebounding forwards throughout 2016-17 with an average of 8.4 rebounds per game. Jacobson has played better of late, averaging 7.0 points and a team-high 9.0 rebounds in Big Ten action.

Iowa (9-6, 1-1 Big Ten) comes to Lincoln as winners of six of their last seven games, including an 86-83 win over Michigan on Sunday. In that game, Peter Jok scored a team-high 25 points to lead three Hawkeyes in double figures. Jok is one of the top players in the Big Ten as the 6-foot-6 guard leads the conference in scoring at 22.1 points per game and is shooting over 41 percent from 3-point range.