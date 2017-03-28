Huskers Return Home to Face Wildcats

Following a five-game road trip to the state of California last week, the Nebraska baseball team (12-10, 0-0 Big Ten) returns home for a non-conference game against the Kansas State Wildcats at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday night at Hawks Field.

Tuesday will be Nebraska’s final tune-up before it opens Big Ten play on Friday at Indiana.

The Huskers are coming off a 3-2 week in California, where they lost at Bakersfield before going 3-1 at Cal Poly, including a doubleheader sweep of the Mustangs on Saturday at Baggett Stadium.

The Wildcats opened Big 12 play last weekend at Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas, where they were swept by the Texas Longhorns. The Wildcats were shutout in the first two games, 2-0 and 5-0, before dropping a narrow 6-5 decision on Sunday.

Nebraska is 6-2 at Hawks Field this year, while the Wildcats are 6-5 away from Tointon Family Stadium, including a 1-3 record in true road games.