Huskers Rifle Rolls Past Army West Point

For the second consecutive match, the Nebraska rifle team produced a strong air rifle score to earn a come-from-behind victory – this time over Army West Point on Monday. The Huskers out shot the Black Knights by 20 points in air rifle to roll to a 4,665-4,647 win.

Trailing 2,301-2,299 after smallbore, Nebraska need to make up some ground in air rifle. The Huskers did just that. Rachel Martin (594), Nina Radulovic (593) and Dacotah Faught (593) each fired scores over 590, while Army West Point didn’t have a single shooter score in the 590s. Jaycee Carter added 586, while Samantha Peterson pitched in 576 to help the Huskers win the air rifle battle 2,366-2,346 and cruise to almost a 20-point victory.

In smallbore, Peterson and Faught led the way for the Huskers, firing 578 and 577, respectively. Radulovic added 576, while Martin and Carter each shot 568. Rachel Yager, competing individually, tied her career-high score of 575.

Payne Nunn and Marvin Lewis led Army West Point in smallbore with 582 each, while