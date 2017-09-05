Huskers’ Riley Not Worried, Knows ‘D’ Must Improve vs Ducks

Nebraska football coach Mike Riley isn’t nearly as nervous about the team’s new defense as fans who watched Arkansas State pass for more than 400 of its nearly 500 total yards against the Cornhuskers.

The Huskers this week head to Oregon to face an offense that just rolled up 703 yards and 77 points against Southern Utah.

Riley said the big yardage numbers the Red Wolves put up aren’t alarming to him because spread offenses are known to do that. Riley understands the consternation, though. Much has been made of Nebraska’s 3-4 defense under first-year coordinator Bob Diaco.

Riley pointed out that nine of Arkansas State’s points came on a punt return and a safety and that one of its touchdown drives was kept alive by a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty. Also, the game marked the first significant action for several key defenders.