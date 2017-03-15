Huskers Send Pair to NCAA Diving Championships

Nebraska divers Anna Filipcic and Abigail Knapton travel to Indianapolis for the 2017 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, March 15-18.

The Omaha natives are led by head diving coach Natasha Chikina. The native of Kazakhstan has guided the Huskers to 33 NCAA Zone Diving appearances in the last 10 years. Coach Chikina is a two-time Olympic qualifier, competing in Atlanta (1996) and Sydney (2000). It marks the fourth consecutive season that Chikina has helped Filipcic qualify for the NCAA Championships and the first time in school history. It also marks the first time in Husker history that two female divers will compete side by side at nationals.

Filipcic, a senior out of Omaha Burke High School, has tallied 17 top-five finishes this season, including 12 event titles. At the 2017 Big Ten Championships, Filipcic was the runner-up on the three-meter board, while adding a third-place showing on the one meter. Filipcic has set career bests in both the one- and three-meter dives this season, while breaking the school record in the three-meter dive at the 2017 Big Ten Championships.

Filipcic earned All-America honors with a 10th-place finish in the one-meter dive at the 2016 NCAA Championships. She also placed 47th in the three-meter dive last season. In 2014, Filipcic earned 22nd in both the one- and three-meter dives as a freshman. As a sophomore in 2015, Filipcic took 20th in the three-meter dive and 21st in the one meter. She is the first diver in Husker history to compete in both events at four consecutive NCAA Championships.

Filipcic qualified for the NCAA meet after finishing fifth in the one-meter dive and 10th in the three-meter dive at the Zone D Diving Championships last week in Columbia, Mo. She will compete in the one-meter dive (Thursday) and the three-meter dive (Friday) at the NCAA Championships.

A standout freshman, Abi Knapton will make her NCAA Championship debut in the three-meter and platform dives. Knapton is coming off of a victory at the Zone D diving meet in the platform. She added an 11th-place finish in the three-meter dive. At the 2017 Big Ten Championships, Knapton placed 14th with a score of 257.50 in platform. She added a ninth-place conference finish on the three-meter board, while taking 11th in the one-meter event.

A total of 41 women will compete in the NCAA Diving Championships.

The 2017 NCAA Championships begin with preliminaries at 11 a.m. and finals at 5 p.m. each day. ESPN3 will live stream finals on Friday and Saturday evening. Live results will be available on NCAA.com