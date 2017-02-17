Huskers Set for GymQuarters Invitational

The 16th-ranked Nebraska women’s gymnastics team is back in action at the GymQuarters Invitational meet with Lindenwood, Brown and Seattle Pacific this Friday at Family Arena in St. Charles, Mo. The meet, which will be held on podium, is set to begin at 2 p.m. (CT) and a live stream is available at FloGymnastics.com (subscription required).

The Cornhuskers (7-3, 4-1 Big Ten) come into Friday’s meet following a 196.550-194.900 win over Big Ten foe Minnesota last Saturday in Minneapolis. Jennie Laeng won the all-around title with a 39.325 and shared the vault title with a 9.85, while Ashley Lambert claimed a pair of event titles, scoring a 9.85 on vault and a career-high-tying 9.875 on bars. Following her performance on Saturday, Lambert was named Big Ten Event Specialist of the Week for the second-consecutive week.

NU enters the GymQuarters Invitational with a season average of 195.729. In the latest Road to Nationals rankings released Monday, the Huskers rank in the top-10 on vault and bars. The Huskers are up to an average of 49.125 on bars, good for sixth in the nation after a strong performance of 49.200 last weekend. NU is ranked 10th on vault with an average of 49.108. Sienna Crouse is ninth in the nation with an average of 9.887 on bars, while Lambert is tied for 10th with an average of 9.900 on floor.

Lindenwood enters the meet with a season average of 193.125, while Brown has a season average of 191.655 and Seattle Pacific has an average of 190.320. NU is a combined 5-0 against the three competitors at the meet, including 1-0 against Lindenwood, 2-0 against Brown and 2-0 against SPU. NU defeated Brown 196.050-190.650 earlier this season at the Rutgers quad met on Jan. 21.

The Huskers will begin the meet on bars, before rotating to beam, floor and vault. Live scores for the meet will be available at LindenwoodLions.com