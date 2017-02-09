Huskers Set for Pair of Top-Five Duals

The No. 5 Nebraska wrestling team (12-1, 6-1 Big Ten) finishes its conference dual slate this weekend with No. 4 Ohio State at home and No. 3 Iowa on the road. The Huskers and Buckeyes square off on Friday at the Devaney Center at 7 p.m. (CT). Senior Night festivities will take place before the dual, and the first 400 fans will receive a Senior Night T-Shirt.

On Sunday, NU battles the Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, starting at 2 p.m. Both duals will be streamed live on BTN Plus on BTN2Go.