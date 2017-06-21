Huskers Shake Up Defensive Staff

Nebraska assistant football coach Bob Elliott will become an off-the-field defensive analyst this season and Scott Booker has been hired to replace him as safeties and special teams coach. Coach Mike Riley announced the change today, saying Elliott needed to make the move because of personal reasons that recently arose.

Elliott joined the Nebraska staff last winter after having served as special assistant to Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly. Booker was a special teams consultant at Nebraska last spring. He was on the Notre Dame staff as tight ends and special teams coordinator from 2012-16.