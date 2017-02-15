Huskers Shoot Past Penn State

Glynn Watson Jr. and Jack McVeigh had 15 points apiece to pace for Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska rolled to an 82-66 win over Penn State Tuesday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Huskers (11-14, 5-8 Big Ten) shot 55 percent from the field and used a balanced attack in posting its largest Big Ten win of the season. NU led from wire to wire in snapping Penn State’s two-game win streak.

McVeigh’s half court heave capped a 45-point first half and gave the Huskers a spark heading into the break, while Watson’s 3-point play with 11:52 left keyed a 9-0 run that turned the Huskers’ nine-point lead into an 18-point cushion.

Penn State (14-13, 6-8 Big Ten) cut a 13-point deficit to 56-47 before Watson went coast to coast, drawing contact and hitting the 3-point play. NU kept the momentum going, as freshman Isaiah Roby had consecutive dunks before McVeigh’s two free throws stretched the lead to 18.

NU eventually pushed the margin to 24 before emptying the bench in the final few minutes, as all 14 players who dressed saw action, while 10 Huskers got into the scoring column.

Tai Webster and Jordy Tshimanga added 12 each for the winners, as Tshimanga had 10 of his 12 points in the first half, while Webster added six assists, as Nebraska had 18 assists compared to just 12 turnovers.

Tony Carr led Penn State with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Lamar Stevens added 13, as the Nittany Lions shot just 40 percent, including 4-of-20 from long range.

Nebraska used one of its best halves of the year in taking a 45-37 lead into the locker room. The Huskers shot 63 percent in the opening 20 minutes as Tshimanga had 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting to lead a balanced attack.

Nebraska got inside early, as Tshimanaga and Webster combined for 11 of the Huskers first 13 points, as the Huskers built an early 13-6 lead. Penn State chipped away behind Carr and Stevens, as the pair helped the Nittany Lions cut the Husker lead to 15-13.

Nebraska led 22-20 before using a 9-2 spurt, keyed by McVeigh’s five points, to extend the margin to 31-22 and force a Penn State timeout. The Huskers eventually stretched the lead to 10 after a 3-point play from Evan Taylor and led 39-30 before the visitors rallied.

PSU scored five straight to pull within 39-35 after a 3-pointer from Carr, who had 13 first-half points. NU then showed some long-range shooting in the final minutes of the half as a 3-pointer by Jeriah Horne pushed the lead back to seven while McVeigh beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer from halfcourt to make it an eight-point margin.

The Huskers return to action Saturday afternoon, as Nebraska will face Ohio State. Tipoff is slated for 5 p.m. and the game will be carried on the Husker Sports Network and televised by BTN.