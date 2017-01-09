Huskers Have Sights Set On Return To NCAA Championships In 2017

The preseason No. 12 Nebraska women’s gymnastics team returns to action in 2017 looking to return to the NCAA Super Six Finals for the first time since 2014. The Cornhuskers, who open their season Sunday afternoon with a dual meet against Penn State, return 10 letterwinners from last year’s team that finished eighth overall, and complement the deep group of upperclassmen with five talented newcomers.

Nebraska was picked second in the Big Ten Preseason Coaches’ Poll, while senior Jennie Laeng and sophomore Sienna Crouse were named to the Big Ten Gymnasts to Watch list.

NU must replace six-time All-American Hollie Blanske, but four All-Big Ten performers return in 2017.

“I think our outlook is kind of the same as it is year in and year out: to take things one meet at a time,” Nebraska Head Coach Dan Kendig said. “I think we’ve just got to focus on each and every practice, each and every week, and try to do things to maximize our ability and worry about what we need to do. I believe that, obviously, unless outside circumstances occur, injuries or who knows what, we’ll be where we need to be at the end of the year.”

The Huskers’ schedule features the always-tough Big Ten slate in addition to a non-conference visit to defending NCAA champion Oklahoma. The Huskers will host four meets at the Devaney Center this season, including the NCAA Lincoln Regional on April 1.