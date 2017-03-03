Huskers Strong On First Day Of Big Red Invitational

The second-ranked Nebraska bowling team posted an undefeated 4-0 record in four sets of five-game Baker format matches on Thursday, and currently sits in second place with a pinfall of 4,367 after the first day of competition at the Big Red Invitational at Sun Valley Lanes.

No. 3 Arkansas State leads the nine-team field with a total pinfall of 4,414, while top-ranked McKendree is third with a pinfall of 4,301.

The Huskers began the evening by taking down Maryville by a score of 1,037-905, and followed that performance with a 1,095-822 win over Lincoln Memorial.

NU closed the evening with a pair of matches against ranked teams, first taking down No. 25 Valparaiso by a score of 1,040-953. The Huskers scored their highest pinfall of the day in a 1,195-1,157 win over Arkansas State.

The Huskers will return to the lanes Friday morning, with the second day of competition set to feature five traditional matches beginning at 10:25 a.m. Combined results from Thursday and Friday will determine the seeding for Saturday’s best-of-seven Baker format championship tournament, with play set to get underway at 8:25 a.m.